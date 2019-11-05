Homeless residents closer to creating their own community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of homeless residents on Oahu’s west coast is one step closer to creating their own community.

The group Puuhonua O Waianae announced Monday, they’ve raised more than $800,000 in just one year of fundraising.

That’s enough to have an accepted offer in place for what they hope will be a permanent home for their residents.

“We are also excited about having lights to turn off and an actual door to close,” said Twinkle Alohalani Borge, village leader. “And it would be nice for once to have running water and not retrieving water from far.”

The group says it still needs to raise 650-thousand more dollars between now and the end of february.

If approved, rent would be about $250 per month.

The village is home to 250 people, including 30 to 50 children.