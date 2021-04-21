Homeland Security Investigations searching for man wanted on distributing heroin in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeland Security Investigations is looking for 56-year-old German Duran-Diaz after a federal arrest warrant was issued for his arrest for violations relating to the distribution of heroin in Honolulu.

Officials say Duran-Diaz was last seen in Honolulu on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The suspect is described by officials as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Duran-Diaz are asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (808)-529-1900 or call 911.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect name for the organization that is searching for Duran-Diaz. The error has been corrected.