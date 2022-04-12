HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cyber attack was stopped by special agents in the Homeland Security Investigations office in Honolulu.

The attack could have impacted internet, cable service, and cell phones on Oahu.

Homeland Security Investigations agents on the mainland gave the Honolulu agents a tip last week.

The Honolulu office stopped a breach with a private company’s servers with an oceanic undersea cable.

Officials said investigators identified an international hacking group responsible for the attack.

An arrest was made by Homeland Security Investigations agents, and international law enforcement agencies.

“HSI Honolulu is on the frontlines of the cyber fight every day, and our expertise in this area is unmatched,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon. “We live in paradise, but that does not mean there is a diminished threat, particularly in the cyber world. Our goal is to interrupt the hackers before serious damage is done.”

Officials said there is no immediate threat at this time.