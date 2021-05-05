Homeland Security Investigations searching for woman wanted on distributing meth

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu is searching for 41-year-old Michelle Cervantes after a federal warrant was issued for her arrest for violations relating to the distribution of meth.

According to HSI Honolulu officials, Cervantes allegedly moved several pounds of meth from California to Hawaii.

The suspect is described by authorities as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Officials say she has brown hair and black eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Cervantes are asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (808)-529-1900 or call 911.