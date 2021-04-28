Homeland Security Investigations searching for man wanted on distributing meth in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeland Security Investigations is looking for 56-year-old Bennett James Salcedo for violations relating to conspiracy and distribution of meth in Honolulu.

Officials say Salcedo is originally from Hawaii and has family on Oahu.

Salcedo is described by authorities as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Salcedo are asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (808)-529-1900 or call 911.