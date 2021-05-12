Homeland Security Investigations searching for man wanted on bulk cash smuggling in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu is looking for 42-year-old Ali Ray McCowen, who is wanted for violating United States Code relating to bulk cash distribution in Hawaii.

HSI officials say McCowen possibly looks different because he was shot in the face while attempting to rob a stash house.

McCowen is described by authorities as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

According to HSI Honolulu, McCowen is wanted for violating 31 USC Sections 5316 and 5332(a) and (b) – Bulk Cash Smuggling in Hawaii.

Those with information on McCowen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (808)-529-1900 or call 911.