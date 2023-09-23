HONOLULU (KHON2) — When Lahaina residents return to their properties Monday morning many will be provided with a helpful tool, courtesy of the men and women in those well known orange vests – the associates from Home Depot Hawaii.

“We’ve given those 300 sectors to convoy of hope it’s directly responsible to distribute to the community out in Lahaina,” said Home Depot Hawaii Operations Manager Amare Belay.

Belay said the sifters were built in the days right after the fire, in hopes of providing whatever they could to those who lost so much.

“I personally have friends and family who were impacted in the fires, lost their properties and our hearts and prayers go out to those families,” added Belay.

In addition to the sifters, Home Depot team members constructed a play area at the Lahaina A Civic Center for the children, at the request of a parent, who was dealing with the different organizations providing assistance.

“The very next day we went out and we were able to put together a playground for the kids so that while the parents were dealing with their losses, whatever they have to deal with you’re able to create a little playground so the kids don’t have to listen to that tough conversation”.

Belay said since 2011 Home Depot associates have donated more than 1.4 million hours of their own time to provide support to communities impacted by disasters.

He said they’ll be there Maui:

“We’re going to continue to do what we need to do throughout the rebuilding process. Our foundation super strong that we will jump in and do whatever is necessary, so yeah I think we’re gonna be there. We’re gonna be there until the end”

The Home Depot Foundation has also donated $550,000 to the Maui Relief Fund.