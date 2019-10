HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home and condo sales are picking up with several regions seeing double-digit gains.

According to the Honolulu Board of Realtors, sales of single-family homes in the Pearl City and Aiea region saw a 47 percent increase last month compared to the same time last year.

Buyers closed on 28 homes.

The median price rose by 11 percent to $833,500.

Meanwhile, condo sales in the Downtown-Nuuanu area went up more than 70 percent with 43 closed sales.

The median price was $550,000.