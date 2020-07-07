Home and condo sales down for June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home and condo sales were down in June but it’s not all bad news.

According to the Honolulu Board of Realtors, single family home sales dropped 7 percent last month compared to a year ago.

The median price was also down nearly 4 percent to $770,000.

As for condos sales fell 34 percent and the median price was down 2 percent to $421,500.

From May to June total sales increased by 22 percent.

