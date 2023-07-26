HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrating creativity and deepening the connection of art with the world we live in every day.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is launching new tour programs to do just that.

“Tour programs manager Gary Liu has designed a suite of tours that bring to life the museum’s mission to celebrate creativity, cultivate wonder, foster empathy and enhance knowledge to deepen our connection with one another and the world we share,” said a spokesperson for HoMA.

During “The Courtyards of HoMA Tour”, guests will explore the outdoor spaces, learning about the architectural and landscape designs of the museum and in the islands.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the many outdoor spaces as a docent (museum guide) leads them. They can consider the goals and choices behind the architectural and landscape design along with what such features can tell us about the regional architecture that developed in the islands.

This tour takes place Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

There is also the “New Exhibitions Spotlight Tour” which focuses on exhibitions, current rotations and reinstallations.

“Visitors’ interests will help guide this tour, which focuses on special exhibitions, current rotations, and reinstallations,” said a HoMA spokesperson. “HoMA’s rich exhibition schedule ensures this tour will be an ever-changing journey that guests can take again and again.”

There is also a new tour for people who are interested in a deeper thematic dive with the new specialty tour “Collection in Context” series. This tour takes place on Saturday afternoons and is an intriguing addition to the museum’s initiatives.

HoMA said It is designed for visitors “interested in engaging in thought-provoking and conversational observation, interpretation and reflection.”

Hence, the tour explores specific cultural and social themes that can be experienced throughout the museum. It also uncovers new and unexpected resonances between far-flung parts of the collection and connects art to its own place and time and how it fits into our perspectives in the modern world.

So, guests can take in new work during visits.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday each week.