HOLO cards to replace TheBus paper passes starting in July

FILE – Rider with a HOLO card while onboard TheBus, Hawaii, June 18, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus will no longer be using paper passes starting on Thursday, July 1.

The passes will be replaced by HOLO cards.

The HOLO cards can be registered under the owner’s name and loaded with funds to pay for bus rides.

The rider then just taps the card on the card reader located near the bus driver.

No rider will be charged more than $5.50 for bus fares per day.

Passengers still have the option of paying in cash.

