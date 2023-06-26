A tap-and-go for HOLO card users to get into a Skyline rail station on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Skyline will open to the public Friday at 2 p.m., the gates will be open that day for anyone who wants to experience it.

The Honolulu Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said people will not need a Holo card to ride the Skyline on opening day.

Morton said, “We are going to open the system up for the public and on that day all the stations will be open, so you can actually access the system at any of the nine stations.”

Transportation fairs will not be charged during the Skyline’s first weekend of operation, but starting Saturday, riders will need a Holo card to access the gates.

Kalihi resident Wes Silva was purchasing a Holo card anticipating hopping on the rail over the weekend. Silva said, “I’m trying to get a monthly pass or a yearly pass, and also I want to get on the rail and check that out.”

City officials are recommending people to get a Holo card in advance, they expect the kiosks at the Skyline stations may be busy with folks trying to purchase one.

Those who already have a Holo card can use it to enter any of the Skyline’s stations without charge, but those without a card will technically need to pay for one. A Holo card costs $2, with an initial balance requirement of $3, people pay a minimum of $5 to get one.

About 100,000 people on island have already purchased a Holo card.

Silva said, “It’s something I think we are going to need anyway and so just to have that on you just to have a Holo card period.”

On opening day, the rail will operate from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Morton recommends for passengers to keep track of time and location.

Morton said, “The system is open until 7 pm, but I advise people if they are going to get on the system get out by six because we don’t want to strand anybody anywhere.”

The new bus routes to accommodate rail riders will begin service on Saturday and will follow a weekend operating schedule.