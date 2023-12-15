HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are now in the rainy season and with rain at times comes flooding.

Flooding is Hawaii’s biggest cause of damage across the state. Of course, as your meteorologist, Chevy Chevalier is going to tell everyone to always be prepared, especially during the Christmas time of the year.

Joining KHON2 on Friday, Dec. 15 to talk about the rainy season and the potential for flooding is James Barros, the HI-EMA Administrator.

We should always be prepared, but for those that aren’t, something that is recommended to do to get ready for a potential flood event is to clean your drainages and trim your trees.

Of course, saving your life and your family’s is priority #1; but there are some other things we should make sure are protected.

Make sure your important papers and financial documents are protected. If you have important pictures, family heirlooms, jewelry or anything that is special or valuable to you, then you should make sure these items are protected in waterproof containers or safes or plastic sealed containers, for example.

If your area normally floods, maybe consider leaving these items another family member’s house.

Your cell phone can be a great alternative to actual paperwork or pictures. So, you can store as much as possible on your smart phone, tablet or your computer.

But be sure that you save that device in the event of flooding.

A “go bag” is essential. But what should one contain?

You should have some cash. Do not count on ATMs or credit and debit card machines working., but almost everyone takes cash.