KAKAAKO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some local businesses are stressing the need for unity after recent incidents of successful — and not-so-successful — smash and grab burglaries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The owner of Momo Tea on Ward Avenue said the apparent thief was in and out of his store in less than 30 seconds. Surveillance video showed the alleged suspect yanking the cash register off of the counter and making off with it.

The store owner declined to speak on camera but told KHON2 that the register had about $200 inside. The owner of Body Fix Red Light Therapy — just two doors down from Momo Tea — said cleanup will be far more costly.

“Just the replacement with his glass is $3,000 or 4,000,” Body Fix owner Kekoa Young said. “This is a family establishment. We send all our athletes, our moms, the kids over here to support this guy and it’s very unfortunate that somebody did that.”

Momo Tea’s owner sent pictures of a large rock that was apparently used to smash open his glass door. Body Fix has glass, too.

“But I have a black covering so they can’t really see inside,” Young said.

Young said that the covering is great for private services like IV therapy and massages, but tea stores have a different style.

“You want to see the customers, you want to see people enjoying themselves so in this case, having the clear glass was probably best for this business,” Young said.

Just a few minutes away, the corporate executive chef of Scratch Kitchen said they had a similar incident on Wednesday, Dec. 27 but it did not go as planned for the would-be thieves.

Security video from around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday showed two men throwing a cinder block at the restaurant, but the glass did not break.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Brandon Mezurashi, Scratch Kitchen corporate executive chef, “I mean, we have the security cameras and they just didn’t care. They were just on a mission just to get that cash register, even trying the doors because this window leads directly to our host stand where we have all of our POS system and everything.”

Mezurashi said he is not sure what his glass is made of.

“I feel bad for the cinder block,” Mezurashi said.

Both businesses had a message to other establishments in the area.

“Band and watch each other’s backs, especially it’s holiday season and people, they blatantly don’t car3e anymore and they’ll do anything they need,” Mezurashi said.

“Keep the cameras on like he did,” Young said. “Businesses here, we got to watch out for each other.”

KHON2 reached out to Honolulu police but did not receive a response.