HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heading into the holidays, expectations were low for a profitable shopping season, with inflation and fears of a recession.

Retailers were expecting the worst.

But local retailers said it’s turning out better than they expected.

“It’s been up a little. It’s not, of course, as much as we’d like. With inflation and gas prices there’s things like that are contributing to it. But it’s definitely up a little and that’s a good thing,” said Razor Concepts General Manager, Douglas Simmons.

With Black Friday deals starting early this year, shopping has been spread out more so than in the past.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of shoppers out and about shopping since early October. And they’re not just window shopping, but they’re actually purchasing right now, which is a great thing,” said Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

Yamaki said shoppers are looking for deals when it comes to holiday shopping and they’re buying differently too.

“We’re seeing, um, layaway payments or, you know, buy now and then, you know, five or six friendly installments,” said Yamaki. “This can be yours, you know, type of thing. So it’s, it’s very different, um, how holiday shopping has been going.”

Traditionally the weekend before Christmas is the busiest shopping day. With a full week before the big day, retailers are holding out hope this will be a very merry one at their registers.