KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26.

Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the year. Like, this is the kickoff to the holiday. So, this is the most important day.”

This day is just as special to those who have a connection with these small stores as well.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“It’s very important to me. I mean, it’s a way to give back to the community and keep the money in the neighborhood. Hopefully, less people leave less of the of the businesses and stuff because we’ve been seeing a lot of them getting forced out. So nice to have a day where we can all shop here.” Said shopper Hannah Shor.

Most shoppers said they are prepared to spend more on small businesses today.

Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president said people will spend more than previous years, “but we also got to realize which inflation numbers you know, prices have gone up. Whether it’s apparel, electronics, food, so you know, people are very cautious and budget conscious on what they’re going to spend it on.”

“We want people to be able to shop local, affordably.” Kennedy Mullenaux,

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Shor said she doesn’t mind “spending a little more, and getting a little less isn’t a big deal as long as, you know, it’s something we can treasure, something with a nice intention behind it.”