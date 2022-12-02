HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being on pause for the last two years, one thing is certain for this week’s holiday parade — they will be bigger and better than ever!

Barry Villamil, Pearl City Shopping Center Merchants Association board director, said “We had to stop taking participants registration because we’re filled up, so we’re excited about that. I think probably one of the first times that’s happened.”

Parade organizers across the island say having these events allows new community members to experience the culture. “We have some amazing hula halau that are gonna be joining us. We have some incredible award-winning musical groups that are going to be jumping up on floats to make some music,” said Lina Girl Langi, Kaneohe Christmas Parade board director.

The parades also help local businesses get recognition.

Micah Benavidez, Wahiawa Community Business Association president, said “the businesses that are participating, they’re doing it one to be integrated with the community. The second is that it gives them the opportunity to show not just people and Wahiawa but that there are people from outside of Wahiawa that come to participate. And then, it gives them that exposure.”

“It allows us to not only honor and recognize those businesses and organizations that have been a part of our condo community for many years. It also allows us to introduce new organizations that have come into our family.” Lina Girl Langi, Kaneohe Christmas Parade board director

Not only do these parades help businesses around the area, but it also helps bring the community together in what could be some hard times.

“It really helps to uplift and create joy and you realize isn’t you’re not alone. You realize that you are in a community of families and individuals that just love being together.” Said Langi.