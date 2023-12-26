HONOLULU (KHON2) — The day after Christmas, the holiday shopping rush isn’t over just yet. Some shoppers braved the lines and woke up early to beat the crowd.

“We got here at around 5:30 a.m.,” said Cori Kuromoto, a Pearl City resident.

From under the Christmas tree to back to the malls. Many shoppers were looking to swap out gifts for the perfect finds.

“We had to exchange a few things, primarily for my kids like some clothes, but overall I think everything went well,” said Kuromoto.

“I had people greeting me this morning when I opened up my door so it was fabulous and we have a lot of people just wanting to exchange and get different sizes,” said Roseann Vierra, T&C Ala Moana store manager. “So it’s been a really nice flow of people.”

Besides the returns and exchanges, shoppers are lining up to get ready for Christmas 2024.

“As soon as they opened, I was here, but there was already a long line,” said Lynn Fujimoto, an East Oahu resident.

The post Christmas sales are drawing in the crowds to stores like Hallmark. From ornaments, to decorations and wrapping paper, shoppers are cashing in on deals and getting festive for next Christmas.

“A lot of ornaments. I collect ornaments and love giving them as gifts so they have a great deal, 50 percent off. This cute one, the penguins cause it plays music and spins around,” Fujimoto said.

“We found some good treasures. T-shirts, pretty ornaments, a Snoopy advent tree,” said Sharon Kishaba, an Oahu resident.

Meanwhile, retailers are preparing for Fukubukuro. It’s a Japanese New Year’s Day tradition to buy grab bags filled with items worth at least double the selling price.

