Holei Sea Arch overlook closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Holei Sea Arch overlook in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park closed Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, until further notice due to new cracks and instability observed on the coastal cliffs.

The short trail from the end of Chain of Craters Road to the sea arch overlook is closed and roped off. Visitors are advised to stay back from the cliff edge, and obey all posted signs.

“We are consulting with subject matter experts on the extent of the hazard,” said Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “This new development reminds us that Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is an ever-changing volcanic landscape and we appreciate the public’s understanding,” she said.

Chain of Craters Road remains open.

The 19-mile drive takes visitors through some of the most spectacular scenery in the park.

The Holei Sea Arch is 90 feet high and was formed about 550 years ago.