HONOLULU (KHON2) — The beginning of Hokulea’s four-year journey around the Pacific will have to wait at least a couple of more days due to unfavorable winds and tides.

Despite the conditions outside, a departure ceremony which was forced to move inside, still shined brightly.

Native cultures from Hawaii, Alaska and beyond shared the desire and need to protect what they said is the only island we share as humans — mother Earth.

“What we did to our coral reefs and we in this room i want to thank you for the constant reminder that the forest are not trees they’re our children. And that the animals in the sea that’s our relatives. What we do to the land what we do to the sea we do it in the context of love of family”. Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society

Thompson said moananuiākea, the four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific, must serve as a critical reminder of what we as humans must do to protect the planet.

Hokulea is expected to sail more than 40 thousand miles, visiting 36 countries, nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports.