HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voyagers are coming from across the islands with their canoes or “waʻa” for the Kualoa/Hakipuʻu Canoe Festival.

The event is expected to welcome in hundreds of people and bring the community closer by learning about the deep-rooted culture.

“This celebration is a celebration for our ohana, our Hakipu’u ohana.” Calvin Hoe

Department of Education students will be visiting the sacred shores of Kualoa/Hakipuʻu throughout the week to learn about the wa’a firsthand and the voyager ways leading up to the festival on Saturday, March 4. The public will also be able to learn on this same day, rain or shine.

Malanai Kane Kuahiwinui, a voyager, said “I’ve learned over the past couple of years is that some of our kids barely see the ocean and don’t even get on the ocean. So for me a big part of being on the wa’a and making the wa’a available for our kids is making sure that our students and our kids and our community are comfortable on the water because it’s a place that we should feel connected to.”

Participants will get a chance to get their feet wet and speak with crew members from all islands including the world traveling Hōkūle‘a, which hasn’t made an appearance at the festival since 2018. “When Hōkūle‘a goes and comes it always comes back to Hakipu’u because this is one hānau. This is the birth sands of Hōkūle‘a, and the new canoes are coming too,” said Calvin Hoe, one of the founders of the festival.

Many of the voyagers said this will be the first time there will be a big number of wa’a in the same waters together “because usually, we’re all kind of dispersed in our communities,” said Malanai Kane Kuahiwinui.

The community will also be able to participate in hands on educational activities such as lei making and building small canoes out of coconut husk.

The Kualoa/Hakipu’u Canoe Festival is Saturday from 10am to 3pm rain or shine, and the event is free and open to all ages.