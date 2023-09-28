HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea is in the San Francisco Bay area for the first time in 28 years.

But Hokulea is returning home sooner than planned.

In the wake of the Maui fires the Polynesian Voyaging Society said it will return to the islands in late December from San Diego instead of continuing on its Moananuiakea circumnavigation of the Pacific.

Joining KHON2 News to discuss is PVS and the decision to come home is CEO Nainoa Thompson.