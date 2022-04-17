HONOLULU (KHON2) — After numerous delays, Hokulea and Hikianalia will begin their Kealaikahiki Voyage to Tahiti.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society said the canoes left Oahu for Hilo on April 11 and have spent the last five days waiting for conditions to improve.

The crew is expected to depart Palekai in Hilo before noon on Monday.

Their time in Hilo allowed the crew to train and get ready for their approximately 20-day voyage to Tahiti.

The Kealaikahiki Voyage will focus on navigational training and cultural protocol that will prepare the crew for their Moananuiakea Voyage around the Pacific next year.