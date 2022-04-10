HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced that improved weather conditions allow Hokulea and Hikianalia to depart for Hilo on Monday.

The canoes will depart from the Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island, Oahu at around 7:30 a.m. They are expected to arrive in Hilo by Wednesday afternoon.

The crew then hopes to depart for their Kealaikahiki Voyage to Tahiti as early as Thursday afternoon after clearing customs and provisioning the canoes in Hilo.

PVS said that the voyage to Tahiti should take approximately 20 days depending on the weather.