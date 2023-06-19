HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a brief delay due to weather, the voyaging canoe Hokulea embarked on its Moananuiākea voyage circumnavigation of the Pacific on Sunday.

Polynesian Voyaging Society said they departed Statter Harbor in Juneau at 4:15 a.m. AKDT.

The canoe had planned to depart earlier in the week but couldn’t due to unfavorable weather. Nevertheless, the Alaska Native community held a grand ceremonial blessing for crews on Thursday.

After leaving Statter Harbor the Hokulea arrived at its next port in Angoon, at 4:30 pm AKDT. Crews are expected to stay there for about two days for educational and cultural

engagements.

An undated photo of the voyaging canoe Hokulea in Alaska in 2023. (Polynesian Voyaging Society)

The Polynesian Voyaging Society listed the following schedule for its travels:

● Depart Angoon 6/20 or 6/21

● Arrive Kake same day 6/20 or 6/21

● Depart Kake 6/24 give or take a day

● Arrive Petersburg same day

● Depart Petersburg 6/26

● Arrive Wrangell same day

● Depart Wrangell 6/30

● Arrive Ketchikan same day

● Depart Ketchikan (leg 4) 7/4 or 7/5

● Arrive Metlakatla same day

● Depart Metlakatla 7/8 or 7/9

● Arrive Hydaburg same day

● Depart Hydaburg 7/15

Once crews leave Hydaburg, the canoe will make way for British Columbia.