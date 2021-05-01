Hōkūleʻa sails from Oahu to Maui in honor of maiden voyage to Tahiti

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, May 1, marks 45 years since the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa departed Honolua Bay on Maui to Tahiti.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia — Hōkūleʻa’s sister canoe — sailed from Oahu and arrived at Honolua Bay on Maui Saturday morning to remember and honor the voyaging visionaries of that time; Mau Piailug and his crew members.

Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, also announced plans for 2022.

“A year from today, May 1, 2022, we will launch the Moananuiākea Voyage and in five years from today we will return here to Honolua Bay to mark 50 years of Hōkūleʻa and voyaging. We believe the world needs navigators, and we are laying down that challenge now, that in five years when we return to Honolua Bay, we will have inspired and elevated 10 million navigators and young leaders of all kinds to lead our earth into a sustainable, thriving future.” Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society president.

File – The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia in Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaii, May 1, 2021. (Jake Marote and OluKai photo)

File – The Hōkūleʻa sails from Oahu to Maui in celebration of the 45th anniversary of its 1976 maiden voyage to Tahiti. May 1, 2021, Hawaii. (Jake Marote and OluKai photo)

Saturday’s voyage also honored master navigator Chad “Kalepa” Babayan, who died in April.

Babayan had been a pioneer behind the Hōkūleʻa and had sailed more miles and legs than any other crew member.