During a time when Hawaiʻi was facing cultural extinction, Hōkūleʻa set sail on its maiden voyage from Honolua Bay on Maui to Papeʻete Harbor, Tahiti.

The voyage took 34 days.

Over 17,000 people greeted the canoe’s arrival.

