Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia to embark on Papahānaumokuākea 2-week training voyage

File – The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia in Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaii, May 1, 2021. (Jake Marote and OluKai photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will set sail again on Friday, June 18, for a 2-week training voyage to Papahānaumokuākea.

It will test six young navigators on five challenging deep-sea legs to the French Frigate Shoals.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The training will focus on the voyaging, cultural and ecological significance of Nihoa, Mokumanamana and Lalo.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on this voyage to do an underwater survey of the area so an assessment of the damage from Category 3 Hurricane Walaka that swept through in 2018 can be performed.

They will also help identify areas with large amounts of marine debris.

This training voyage will help prepare the crew for a circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean in May 2022.

The 42-month, 41,000-mile journey will cover 46 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports.