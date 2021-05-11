Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia to embark on 3-week training sail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will be setting sail once again.

The voyaging canoes are set to depart from Sand Island at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, for the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

The spot is also called “the doldrums,” and is located near the equator.

The three-week sail will help crew members train as well as test out some new satellite technology that will help share the canoes’ journey when the Moananuiākea Voyage starts in May 2022.

The Moananuiākea Voyage will be a three-and-a-half-year journey around the Pacific Ocean that aims to reach 46 countries and more than 300 ports.