Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia make early return to Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia made an early, safe return to Oahu on Thursday, May 27.

The voyaging canoes arrived at Sand Island Thursday morning. They were scheduled to arrive by Friday, May 28.

The crew initially planned on a three-week training sail to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, also known as the doldrums.

They remained in waters off Maui due to dangerous conditions for over a week before finally setting sale late in the evening of Saturday, May 22.

The crew received 900 miles of training and crossed seven of the nine major channels in the lower eight Hawaiian Islands.

“The major part of this was sea trials for Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia, and then also for training up the new younger crew members, and we have an up-and-coming navigator. So everybody had to kind of dive deep into what they needed to learn.” Bruce Blankenfeld, Hikianalia navigator and captain

The voyage helped crewmembers train and test out new satellite technology that will help share the canoes’ journey when the Moananuiakea Voyage kicks off in May 2022.

The Moananuiakea Voyage will be a journey around the Pacific Ocean that aims to reach 46 countries and more than 300 ports.