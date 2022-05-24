HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi’s traditional voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are sailing home to Hawaii.

They left Papeete, Tahiti on Tuesday, May 24 after staying there for more than two weeks where they continued training, got the canoes ready, and participated in cultural and ocean activities.

They arrived at the island of Rangiroa where they will moor offshore for a day or two. From Rangiroa, they set sail for Hilo.

The trip is expected to take 17 to 21 days.

There are eight crew members on Hōkūleʻa, and there are 11 crew members on Hikianalia.