Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia depart Maui after weather delays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia have set sail again.

The voyaging canoes left Lahaina late in the evening of Saturday, May 22, after dangerous ocean conditions dangerous conditions in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel forced crews to stay off Maui for more than a week.

The canoes will no longer be sailing to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone due to the delays.

The crews will instead venture into the region of the Pacific Ocean known as “Moananuiakea.”

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are expected to return to Oahu by Friday, May 28.