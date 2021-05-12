Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia depart for 3-week training sail to the doldrums

File – The Hikianalia voyaging canoe departs from Sand Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. (Polynesian Voyaging Society photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia have set sail again.

The voyaging canoes departed Sand Island around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

They will be off on a three-week, deep-sea training sail to the Inter-Tropical Conversion Zone. The spot is also called “the doldrums,” and is located near the equator.

File – The Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe departs from Sand Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. (Polynesian Voyaging Society photo)

The three-week sail will help crew members train as well as test out some new satellite technology that will help share the canoes’ journey when the Moananuiākea Voyage starts in May 2022.

The Moananuiākea Voyage will be a three-and-a-half-year journey around the Pacific Ocean that aims to reach 46 countries and more than 300 ports.