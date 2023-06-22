HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crewmembers from the Hōkūleʻa joined an Alaska Native community in Angoon for the launch of a traditional dugout canoe.

According to the Polynesian Voyaging Society, this is the first time in 140 years that this traditional canoe, or yaakw, has been launched.

The canoe took about a year to build and was worked on by Wayne Pierce, who is a master canoe builder, and students from Angoon High School.

The canoe was given a name that translates to “unity” and was dedicated on the 140th anniversary of when the U.S. Navy bombarded the village of Angoon.

That bombardment destroyed an entire fleet of dugout canoes, save for one.

Only five houses were left standing in the village, but many families of survivors continue to live in the village.

The canoe launched on Monday, June 19, and Hōkūleʻa crewmembers helped the community carry it through the city and to the shoreline.

Hōkūleʻa crewmember Kai Hoshijo chronicled the experience in a blog post for the voyaging canoe’s website.

“To be a part of this ceremony is an honor. As the crew members of Unity paddled, we sang, danced and cheered for their accomplishment,” wrote Hoshijo. “We know this is just the beginning.”

At the end of the ceremony, crewmembers were given a seed to grow their own tree and, one day, build their own yaakw canoe.

“I am speechless to know that all of us accept this gift but am at peace to know that our canoe is their canoe,” Hoshijo continued. “In this way, we know we will be back to share and voyage with our family in Angoon. That is a promise, that is our seed.”

Angoon was the first of several stops throughout Alaska as the crew and canoe set out on their four-year Moananuiākea Voyage.

Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to depart Angoon on Friday, June 22, depending on weather conditions.