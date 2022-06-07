HONOLULU (KHON2) — The voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia crossed the halfway point between Hawai’i while traveling back home from Tahiti.

Crossing the equator or the Ka Piko o Wākea, the voyaging crew led a traditional cultural ceremony at sunset during a quiet time of prayers and reflections. Each crew member offered a stone that was brought from a special place to the ocean to create a connection with Ka Piko o Wākea. At its conclusion, crew members were able to spread their loved one’s ashes with a few words given by Nainoa Thompson to honor those who have passed.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia left Papeete, Tahiti on May 24, 2022 and took a quick stop in Rangiroa. While leaving Rangiroa, crew members faced winds from the northwest that posed a challenge to stay on the course that they planned out. Winds eventually shifted to the crews’ favor allowing the canoes a steady pace.

Based on everything working out for the crew, they should arrive back into Hawai’i waters as early as next week.