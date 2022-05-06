HONOLULU (KHON2) – The crew of the Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrived in Rangiroa on Friday afternoon.

Rangiroa is one of the atolls in the Tuamotu Archipelago of French Polynesia.

On Saturday, May 7 the Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will have a welcoming ceremony as they arrive in Papeete, Tahiti in the afternoon.

The arrival will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. HST on Tahiti Nui TV, and livestreamed on Tahiti Nui TV’s website.

The Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia left Oahu to go to Hilo on Monday, April 11. Then on Monday, April 18, the crews left Hilo to go to Tahiti. After 17 days, the crews spotted the atoll of Arutua before arriving in Rangiroa.