Hoku wins 2nd round of Puppy Bowl, but website shows her victory was robbed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s first Puppy Bowl participant, Hoku, claimed victory during round two of their ‘pupularity contest.’ However, it appears she is no longer the winner.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Hoku claimed her victory with 55% of the votes.

Then, a check on the official puppy bowl website showed that Hoku was no longer in the running. According to the Maui Humane Society (MHS), they contacted Animal Planet to figure out what happened.

KHON2 is also trying to get answers but has not yet heard back.

According to the website, she was supposed to advance to the third round. Voting for this round has already started and will close on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Hoku is an eight-month-old Staffordshire Terrier and Catahoula Leopard mix puppy from MHS. The Puppy Bowl is set to air on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13.