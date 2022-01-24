Hoku, Hawaii’s first Puppy Bowl participant needs your votes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hoku, an eight-month-old Staffordshire Terrier puppy from Maui Humane Society is still in the running in the Puppy Bowl that airs on the Animal Planet on Feb. 13.

As Hawaii’s first puppy participant, he has already made Hawaii proud by beating his opponent Pongo in the first round.

He takes on his next opponent Ted D. Bear in the second playoffs that began on Jan. 21 and end on Jan. 27.

Courtesy of Maui Humane Society

Help Hoku get into the “Pupularity Playoffs” by voting for him at Puppy Bowl XVIII – Vote For Your Favorite Pups | Puppy Bowl 2022 | Discovery.

