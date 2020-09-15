HNL TSA dog King retires

HONOLULU (KHON2)– One of Honolulu airport’s most important safety assets retired Monday with a big bang.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

King is a 10-year-old labrador retriever.

He’s an explosive detection canine for the TSA at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

After seven years of dedicated service, his team sent him off on a well-deserved retirement with a bunch of tennis balls and even a retirement cake.

King has also worked a presidential inauguration and several big name sports events.

He lives at home with his handler Lance, and loves swimming at the beach, sleeping on the couch and eating.

Latest Stories on KHON2