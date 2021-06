HONOLULU (KHON2) — Runway 8R-26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, to 4 a.m. on Friday, June 18, as the Hawaii Department of Transportation conducts repair work in the area.

During closure hours, HDOT says departure flights will be rerouted.

As a result, residents and visitors may see an increase of air traffic over the downtown Honolulu area.