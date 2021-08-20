HNL runway closed down after TransAir plane experiences gear issues prompting emergency landing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu International Airport’s Runway 4R was suddenly closed Friday morning after a TransAir turbo prop plane experienced gear issues and was forced to make an emergency landing, the Hawaii Department of Transportation confirms.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. HDOT says the incident is not disrupting any flights at this moment and the department expects the closed runway to reopen later in the day.