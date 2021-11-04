HNL police are investigating another Waikiki surf rack fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and firefighters were called around 3:52 a.m. on Thursday, regarding another Waikiki surf rack fire on Kalakaua Avenue, near The Cheesecake Factory.

However, after further investigation, officials said there were two fires set within close proximity. The Honolulu Fire Department’s (HFD) first unit arrived on the scene at 3:59 a.m. to find a magazine rack on fire.

At approximately 4:04 a.m., HFD said during the extinguishment of the magazine rack fire, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers reported there were surfboards on fire in an alleyway known as “Dukes Lane,” which is located between the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center and the Outrigger Main Waikiki Hotel.

Firefighters reported to Dukes Lane and dosed the fire out by 4:15 a.m. A few surfboards have been destroyed in the fire, yet no reports of how much damage was left behind. HNL police are still investigating the scene.

The right lane on Kalakaua Avenue, near Seaside Avenue, has been blocked off. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.