HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of folks are out and about this Christmas day, enjoying the sights and beauty of O’ahu. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that they have had six 911 calls from across the island thus far.

Rescues took place from surfing to hiking.

At Makapu’u Beach Park, a 48-year-old man was body boarding off the coast. At around 3 p.m., lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until EMS stepped in. EMS then administered advanced life support and took the man to a local area emergency room in critical condition.

Police Beach was the sight of the next rescue which also came around 3 p.m. A 48-year-old woman fractured her ankle and was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

The next one took place at Electric Beach where lifeguards helped a 36-year-old man who suffered from a broken leg. They brought him to shore. EMS said this situation is still unfolding.

Another call around 3 p.m. came in from two hikers at the Kailua Pill Box.

The first was a 60-year-old female who incurred an ankle injury. She was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

The next was a 56-year-old man who became sick on the hike. EMS said that this call is still unfolding.

Needless to say, we all need to be careful out there. Know what physical demands your outings may require and be sure to let your friends and family know where you are.