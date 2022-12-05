HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced that they have decided to integrate two automatic floor cleaners which are meant to supplement janitorial services for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The robocleaners are capable of performing relatively basic duties that will help HDOT keep the airport clean with an open feel.

“The robotic scrubbers will help us keep HNL sanitary and sparkling,” explained HDOT Deputy Director of Airports, Ross Higashi. “Use of this technology will also allow us to maximize available staff in maintaining our busiest airport to standards.”

HDOT said that the cost of the two automatic floor cleaners, including the necessary training, was $157,000.

The staff will work with the robocleaners to map out the area of the airport and provide a formulated cleaning plan.

“The first robotic scrubber is already deployed in our 230,000 square foot Mauka Concourse,” said Higashi. “We’re excited to continue training staff and getting the second unit out on the floor.”

There are an average of 73,000 arrivals each day at Honolulu’s international airport. In order to create capacity for this many travelers, HDOT built the Mauka Concourse and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility. They also renovated restrooms, replaced pedestrian bridges between the Terminal 2 parking structure and lobby and planned upgrade work for Terminal 2 lobbies.

HDOT said that these are only the beginning of seeing robocleaners as more will be on their way to other concourses soon.