HNL airport runway closed overnight for construction starting Nov. 9, 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runway 4R-22L will be closed for runway improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for about a month starting Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L-26R which may increase the amount of air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

Work is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the community’s cooperation while we work to provide the public with improved facilities.