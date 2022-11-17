HONOLULU (KHON2) — As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation made an announcement about the new parking rates on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the department, the parking rate will increase from $18 a day to $22 starting Sunday, Jan 1.

The funds from the increased rates will go towards improved security cameras which the HDOT said are working fine but they want to upgrade them.

Another change that has already been put in place is newly installed signs that let you know how many parking spaces are available at each level.