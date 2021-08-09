HMSA joins health systems across US in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) has announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This vaccine mandate comes as multiple organizations across the country adopt strict vaccination and testing policies in the workplace.

Vendors or contractors who come into contact with HMSA’s workplace and members will also need to be vaccinated.

“The science clearly shows that vaccines save lives,” said HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “As the delta variant continues to cause alarming increases in COVID-19 case counts here locally, we are making the move to mandate vaccines for our workforce. This change will help ensure the safety and security of our workplace, workforce and members as well as contribute to the larger effort to eliminate this threat from our community.”

Requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered on an individual, case-by-case basis and may be made to Human Resources, the medical organization told KHON2.

Exempted employees will be required to undergo appropriate frequent and regular testing.