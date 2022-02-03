HMSA giving away $75,000 in scholarships to students graduating this year: Here’s how to apply

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Medical Service Association (HMSA) is giving away 15 scholarships worth $5,000 each to students graduating in 2022 from public or independent high schools in Hawaii.

According to HMSA, the scholarship honors Hawaii high school seniors and high schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.

Students with a 2.75 or higher GPA can apply for the 17th HMSA Kaimana Scholarship program.

HMSA said applicants must also submit an official transcript, write a personal statement and essay about community and well-being. Students will also have to submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors, or coaches.

Applications are available online here.

Students must submit their applications by Feb. 25.