HMSA awards $75,000 in scholarships to 15 Hawaii high school seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) announced it awarded 15 high school seniors in Hawaii a total of $75,000 in scholarships as part of its 2021 Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.

The program recognizes Hawaii high school seniors who excel in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship, according to HMSA.

It is essential to support local students in their pursuit of higher education, according to HMSA president and CEO Mark Mugiishi.

“Supporting local students in their pursuit of higher education is essential, especially during times of challenge and uncertainty. We honor these amazing students who’ve shown that excellence doesn’t stop at the end of the school day – it extends to helping those in our community.” Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer

The Kaimana Awards & Scholarship program has been sponsored by HMSA in partnership with the Hawaii High School Athletic Association since 2005.

The program traditionally also acknowledges high schools whose student-athletes excel on and off the field. No school awards were presented in 2021 due to changes and restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to HMSA.

