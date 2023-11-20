HONOLULU (KHON2) — Children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems could contract serious and sometimes fatal infections from some HMC Farms items.

Various HMC Farms’ fruits have been found to have a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination including:

Whole peaches

Plums

Nectarines

The fruits were sold nationwide under multiple brand names, including HMC Farms and Signature Farms.

Impacted batches were said to be sold between May 1 to Nov. 15, 2022 and between May 1 to Nov. 15, 2023.

According to officials, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea.

While there have been 11 reported cases nationwide, no illnesses in Hawaii have been linked to the recalled fruits.

However, concerned consumers are encouraged to contact a physician right away.

No other HMC Farms products are being recalled.

For more information, consumers may contact HMC Farms by calling 1-844-483-3867 from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST.